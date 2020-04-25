Warrens man accused of strangling teen

A 36-year-old Warrens man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly assaulting a teen-ager March 12 at the Warrens Clinic.
Miguel Dennis Martin Gonzalez was referred for strangulation/suffocation, child abuse/intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct and probation violation.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to the clinic around 6 p.m. after a woman and clinic staff made separate calls to report a disturbance in the parking lot. A teen-ager told police that Gonzalez had driven him to the clinic and told him to go inside. The teen asked Gonzalez to come inside with him and that Gonzalez responded by swearing and throwing a coffee cup at him.
The teen said Gonzalez then grabbed him by the throat for approximately 10 seconds and pushed him into a pillar. The teen told police he didn't black out from being strangled but found it difficult to breath. He said his head struck the pillar after he was pushed. He told police he was scared Gonzalez was going to hurt him and ran into the clinic, where he hid in a room and waited for police to arrive.
Police interviewed clinic staff. One witness said the teen ran into the clinic while being chased by Gonzalez, while another told police the teen "seemed fearful."
The report said Gonzalez left the scene and was later pulled over by police. Gonzalez told police he drove the teen to the clinic and that the teen refused to exit the vehicle when they arrived. He acknowledged making contact with the teen. He said he grabbed the teen's shoulder to turn him around and gain his attention. He said the teen then ran inside and "cried" to clinic staff.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
