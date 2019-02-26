A 37-year-old Warrens man was referred to the Monroe County district attorney for sixth-offense drunken driving and multiple drug charges after a Feb. 18 traffic stop in Tomah.
Police pulled over a southbound vehicle on Sime Avenue driven by Michael Brandon Kingsley shortly after 12:30 p.m. for an obstructed license plate. The report says Kingsley was “extremely sweaty,” which police considered unusual considering the 20-degree weather, and that he had difficulty explaining where he was or where he was headed.
Police interpreted his quick, jittery movements as signs of methamphetamine use.
The report says Kingsley failed a field sobriety test. A search of his vehicle found a black plastic bag with 2 grams of methamphetamine, two plastic bags with 28 grams of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe without drug residue, a cut-off straw, a scale and two butane lighters, according to authorities.
Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
Kingsley was also referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
