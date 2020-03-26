Warrens man referred for fifth OWI

A 58-year-old Warrens man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the village of Warrens Feb 5.

A caller told police that she heard tires squealing on Main Street and saw a vehicle in the ditch. She told police that three occupants exited the vehicle, and police later approached a woman walking on Hays Street. She told police she had been consuming alcohol with Ralph Robert Rouse and that he had been the driver of the vehicle. The report says the woman was continuously receiving calls from Rouse while being questioned by police.

The woman said Rouse was likely at a Grant Street residence, where police found Rouse. The report says he smelled of alcohol and was uneasy on his feet. He told police that he and the woman went to a bar and "stayed a little longer than we expected." He told police he had consumed 3-4 beers and that his last drink had been less than an hour before.

Due to the cold weather, Rouse was transported to the Monroe County Jail for a field sobriety test. He told police "I can't do it" halfway through the walk-and-turn test and was unable to complete the one-leg stand. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .154.

