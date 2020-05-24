Warrens Memorial Day Service is May 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENS – This year’s Warrens Memorial Day service will reflect on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the local men and women who served in that conflict. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, at the Warren Mills Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s program will be a drive-in service similar to what some area churches have been doing. The service will also be shorter than in past years said event organizer Sara Moseley.

“This is the first time we’ve tried to do the program this way, so we ask for everyone’s patience as we’re getting cars parked in the cemetery so that everyone can see and hear the program,” Moseley said.

Three grandsons of the late Vernon Oftedahl – Brian Zingler, Greg Zingler and Scott Wilcox – are participating in this year’s program. Oftedahl, who died in 2008 at age 96, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he received a Purple Heart.

Oftedahl was sent to Europe in 1944 and was in the Battle of the Bulge, captured by the Germans and sent on the Death March across Germany in December. He spent the rest of the war in a prison camp.

After returning home, Oftedahl first worked on his father-in-law’s farm near Hillsboro and in 1948 he and his family moved to Tomah.