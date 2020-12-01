Warrens resident donates blood to support community, Tomah Health

Tonya Gnewikow realizes how important it is to donate blood. The Warrens resident and Tomah High School physical education teacher was one of 70 people that donated blood during a two-day drive held Nov. 18-19 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

Versiti BloodCenter account representative Emalea Cogdill said the drive accounted for 205 blood products that will help to save more than 600 lives at community hospitals like Tomah Health.

“Times are expected to get even more challenging in the coming months as COVID-19 continues to spike and flu season approaches,” Cogdill said. “Blood donors are needed now to help ensure life-saving blood is available.”

Gnewikow said she also donates to help to save local lives.

“It is very important since I have been born and raised in this area and in any emergency we would be heading to Tomah Health, Gnewikow said.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Donating blood for nearly 30 years, Gnewikow credits family members and her dad, Jim VanWychen for leading by example when it comes to donating.