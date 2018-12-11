TOMAH — A 73-year-old Warrens woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for seventh-offense drunk driving.
Tomah police arrested Peggy A. Mattingly on Monday after an off-duty Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center police lieutenant observed Mattingly drinking a beer while operating a vehicle in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. The vehicle was pursued by Tomah police and was stopped on North Superior Avenue near Interstate 94.
The report says Mattingly had difficulty removing her driver’s license from her wallet and that her eyes were bloodshot and watery. She told police she had consumed one alcoholic beverage at a downtown Tomah restaurant and denied having an open intoxicant in the vehicle.
During the field sobriety test, Mattingly was unable to successfully count backward from 62 to 44 and took a long pause halfway through reciting the alphabet. Police declined to conduct a walk-and-turn and one-leg stand tests due to Mattingly’s back pain.
Police found an empty beer can in the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.129 percent.
The report says Mattingly had six drunk driving convictions between 1989 and 2002.
