A 51-year-old Warrens woman has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving.
City of Tomah police pulled over Sandra Darlene Parker Sept. 21 shortly before 2:30 a.m. for traveling 42 mph in a 30 mph zone on North Superior Avenue. The report says the officer observed Parker cross the yellow line on the left shoulder and slowed for a traffic light at Veterans Street despite the light being green. The vehicle then made a left turn onto Veterans Street without using the designated left turn lane. The vehicle turned into a parking lot before coming to a stop.
The report says Parker smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot eyes. She initially told police she had “nothing” to drink before saying she consumed “maybe two.” She took a lengthy amount of time to locate her driver’s license.
Parker submitted to a field sobriety test and was unable to execute the one-leg stand, according to the report. Parker gave an insufficient puff to record a blood-alcohol reading during a preliminary breath test but consented to a blood test.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
