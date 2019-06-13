The Tomah Aquatic Center, 411 E. Holton St., will host water aerobics classes again this summer.
Classes will be offered on Tuesday evenings, and they began June 11. They run from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and cost $3 per class.
The classes will be taught by Deana Protz. She said because water aerobics is low-impact and easily tailored to individual fitness levels, anyone can benefit from water exercise, regardless of age or agility.
“Participants can work has hard or as easy as fits their fitness level,” Protz said.
Classes will be taught in the shallow end of the pool, with some optional cool-down exercises in the deep end.
“There’s nothing better than a water workout on a summer evening” said fellow instructor Cathy Coffey.
For more information, contact the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department office at 608-374-7445.
