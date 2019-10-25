Local waterway issues will be discussed at Western Technical College's fourth annual Community Resiliency Symposium.
The event, hosted by the Sustainability Institute, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lunda Center in La Crosse.
Speakers will include Heidi Keuler of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Fishers and Farmers Partnership; Bob Micheel, Monroe County land conservationist; and Karl Green, community natural resource and economic development agent for La Crosse County.
They will discuss local waterways and ways local government, anglers, farmers and concerned citizens are addressing issues in the La Crosse River watershed.
Casey Meehan, sustainability coordinator at Western Technical College, said water quality is an "increasingly important topic in the realm of sustainability and resiliency. We hope this event will make the community more aware of challenges we face in the future and what we can do to help."
Registration is required. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for students. Breakfast is included.
For more information visit sustaininstitute.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.