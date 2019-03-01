Farmers and crop advisors are invited to attend a Wisconsin regional waterhemp workshop Wednesday, March 20 at the Log Cabin in Bangor. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the presentations and hands-on activities beginning at 9:45 a.m.
The workshop will wrap up at about 1:30 p.m., and there will be a noon lunch.
Farmers who do not yet have waterhemp are also highly encouraged to attend the workshop to learn about management practices to help keep fields clean.
Topics include:
- Pigweed species differentiation and identification.
- Waterhemp biology, ecology, dispersal and resistance evolution.
- Herbicide selection and integrated strategies for waterhemp management in alfalfa, corn and soybeans.
Presenters include University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension weed scientists Dr. Rodrigo Werle and Dr. Mark Renz and additional UW Extension and outreach personnel.
There is no charge to attend the workshop. Participants are encouraged to pre-register by contacting the La Crosse County Extension office at 608-758-9593 by March 14. There is a limit to attendance due to the hands-on nature of the workshop, so early registration is encouraged.
