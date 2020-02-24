You are the owner of this article.
Waterhemp workshop in Bangor March 16
Waterhemp workshop in Bangor March 16

University of Wisconsin-Extension will be conducting a regional waterhemp workshop at the Log Cabin at Bangor Monday, March 16.

The workshops are designed for farmers and crop advisors and expand on last year’s topics with new materials and topics.

Topics for the 2020 workshop include:

  • Current state of herbicide resistance in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
  • Systems approach to weed management on a field-by-field basis.
  • Considerations for adoption of Enlist E3 system.
  • Managing herbicide-resistant weeds by adding alfalfa to crop rotation.
  • Cover crops and other considerations for weed management.

Information will be presented by the UW Weeds Management Team.

The workshop begins with registration and snacks at 9:30 a.m., and the presentations start at 10 a.m. Lunch is at noon, and the workshop will wrap up at 1:45 p.m.

Space is limited for the workshop. Pre-register by contacting the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

