Weather monitoring meetings rescheduled
Weather monitoring meetings rescheduled

A pair of informational meetings on weather monitoring stations and river flooding in Monroe County have been rescheduled.

A meeting covering the Kickapoo River watershed will be held Tuesday, July 21, 7 p.m., at Wilton Community Hall. A meeting covering the La Crosse River watershed originally set for June 30 at Leon Community Center has yet to be rescheduled.

During both meetings, Roxie Anderson will give a presentation on weather monitoring equipment, and representatives from Monroe County will give an update on the county’s Climate Change Task Force.

Participants are asked to maintain social distancing of six feet apart and wear a face covering.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

