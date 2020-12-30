Webinar to discuss beef cattle nutrition

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Beef Program Team will host Dr. Stephanie Hansen, Iowa State University, to present and discuss an update on mineral and vitamin needs for beef cattle.

The webinar is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Hansen's presentation will stress that mineral and vitamin nutrition is critical to the health and performance of beef cattle. Several supplement options exist, but they come at a cost. This session will cover the newest developments in mineral & vitamin nutrition recommendations and how to balance in a feeding program.

There is no charge to participate in this or other sessions offered by UW-Extension, but pre-registration is required to get access to the session. Registration is done online at: go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.

A listing of other UW-Extension webinars is also found at the website.

