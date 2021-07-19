Wegner Grotto annual Art Outdoors Day Aug. 14 (copy)

Wegner Grotto County Park will host Art Outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The family-friendly event includes exploring the Wegner Grotto and creating art in the outdoors.

Two Wegner Grotto-inspired art activities will be available to visitors: clay sculpting and mosaic making. Participants of all skill and age levels are encouraged to attend. There is no fee for this event, but a $1 per person donation is requested to defray programming costs.

The Wegner Grotto is a garden of concrete sculpture decorated with thousands of glittering glass shards. It’s located at 7788 Daylight Rd., 15 minutes north of Sparta off Hwy 71. For more information visit facebook.com/mclhr or call 608-269-8680.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.