Wegner Grotto annual Art Outdoors Day Aug. 14

Wegner Grotto County Park will host Art Outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Saturday, Aug. 14. The family-friendly event includes exploring, the Wegner Grotto and creating art in the outdoors.

Two Wegner Grotto-inspired art activities will be available to visitors: clay sculpting and mosaic making. Participants of all skill and age levels are encouraged to attend. There is no fee for this event, but a $1 per person donation is requested to defray programming costs.

The Wegner-Grotto is a garden of concrete sculpture decorated with thousands of glittering glass shards. It’s located at 7788 Daylight Rd., 15 minutes north of Sparta off on Hwy 71. For more information visit facebook.com/mclhr or call 608-269-8680.

