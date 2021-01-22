Weight limit established on Hwy. M bridge

Effective immediately, the bridge on Hwy. M in Monroe County over Sleighton Creek will be limited to a 20-ton vehicle weight. Signs will be posted on the bridge, with advance notice signs at Hwy. 71, Hwy. A and Hwy. MM.

A recent inspection of the bridge revealed deterioration and damage that limits the structure's capacity to safely carry loads over the new limit. The 41-foot long concrete structure, constructed in 1968, is being scheduled for replacement.

For further information, contact the Monroe County Highway Department at 608-269-8740.

