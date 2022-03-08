 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weight restrictions on Monroe County highways begin

Seasonal weight restrictions have begun on lettered highways in Monroe County. Restrictions were scheduled to being March 7 and become effective upon the placement of signs.

The restrictions limit vehicle weight to six tons per single axle and 10 tons per any two axles spaced less than eight feet apart.

Seasonal weight restrictions are placed each spring to reduce damage to the roadway when the roadbed becomes unstable as frost is leaving the ground.

There are exceptions to the restrictions, which can be found at the Monroe County Highway Department's website, co.monroe.wi.us. Operators meeting the established criteria should contact the Highway Department for further information.

Requests for emergency single-trip exemptions are considered on a case-by-case basis and are subject to a $100 permit fee. Exceptions are not typically granted for loads that can be reasonably divided, lightened or delayed.

No vehicle, with or without a permit, may exceed the limit posted on a bridge.

The seasonal weight restrictions will remain in effect until the roadbed dries out and stabilizes and the signs are removed.

For further information, contact the Highway Department at 803 Washington St. in Sparta, by telephone at 608-269-8740, or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

