Mike Wenzel is the new administrator of Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He began his new job June 18.
Wenzel was born and raised in Eau Claire. He began working in the senior living field in 2005 after he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration. He started his career with the Good Samaritan Society and has worked closely with facility and organizational teams to improve quality and satisfaction across all areas of health care.
Wenzel said his Wisconsin upbringing developed a strong love for exploring Wisconsin’s wooded areas during hunting season and Wisconsin’s highways and byways on the back of a motorcycle. He can be reached via email at 21-admin@atriumlivingcenters.com, or by calling the facility at 608-372-3241.
