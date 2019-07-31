For the second straight year, Nordic Creamery has transformed milk generated at the Monroe County Fair into a fresh dairy product. The creamery took milk from the show dairy cows and manufactured fresh cheese curds that were sold Saturday and Sunday on the fairgrounds at Tomah Recreation Park.
Nordic Creamery was contacted last year by the Monroe County Fair after it lost a buyer for milk taken from cows housed for five days on the fairgrounds. Al Bekkum, owner and head cheesemaker at Nordic Creamery, said larger milk processing plants have a hard time dealing with a small amount of milk from the local fairs, so he offered to step in and accept the milk. He then took it a step further and made the cheese curds.
Bekkum believes the Nordic Creamery chesse curds represent the first county fair milk cheese in Wisconsin.
"This is an amazing opportunity for the dairy youth to be able to milk their cows at the fair that morning and be able to help sell the cheese curds from that milk later the same day," Bekkum said. "All the cheese sales will be used for the youth dairy program."
Nordic Creamery is a family-owned dairy plant in rural Westby owned by Bekkum and his wife, Sarah. They grew up on small family farms and raised their own children in agriculture.
If there is any leftover milk after the cheese curds are done, it will be made into cheddar cheese for sale at a later date.
Nordic Creamery donated the cheese-making production costs, and Dwyer Milk Transport of Tomah is donated the milk hauling.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
