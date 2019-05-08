Approximately 170 students in the Goal Oriented Adult Learning program at Western Technical College will be honored at a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lunda Center, 319 7th St. N., La Crosse.
Participating graduates will include those from the following programs of instruction: High School Equivalency Diploma, General Education Development, Adult High School, and Alternative High School.
The graduation ceremony will feature student speakers Ken Hart, Chenoa Borman, Ira Boykin and Andrea Vassey. The keynote speaker is Amanda Coughlin, a 2010 graduate of the HSED program who also completed her associate’s degree in the IT/computer support specialist program in 2018. From 2017-18, she also served as Western’s student ambassador.
Western offers GOAL programs in eight locations throughout the college’s district. Additional services offered through Western’s Learner Support and Transition Division include English Language Learners classes (ELL), development courses prior to post-secondary training, test preparation, basic skills/review, and high school credit courses.
For more information about GOAL courses or to learn about additional programs and services at Western Technical College, call 608.785.9200 or visit the website westerntc.edu.
