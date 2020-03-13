Western Techincal College open house March 25

The residence hall in La Crosse will be open for tours and wait list sign up. The college will be waiving the $30 application fee for those who apply during the open house. High school seniors and older are eligible to apply for summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021. High school juniors are eligible to apply for summer 2021 and fall 2021. Western is encouraging interested individuals to bring their high school transcripts to expedite the acceptance process.

At the La Crosse main campus, all activities will be held in the Lunda Center, 319 7th St. N. There will be representatives from student services, clubs and organizations and four-year universities that accept Western credits. Financial aid filing for the 2020-21 school year will also be available with financial aid staff being available at the La Crosse main campus only. To complete the FAFSA onsite, attendees are asked to bring financial documents, including 2017 tax returns if applying for summer 2020 term and 2018 tax returns if applying for the 2020-21 school year that begins September 2020. Dependent students will also need financial information from their parents.