Western Technical College announces Spring 2022 graduates

The following students graduated in May from Wisconsin Technical College:
Camp Douglas—Ricky Hughart, nursing assistant; Arnell Miles, nursing assistant; Melissa Thompson, human services associate; Renald Thompson, human services associate;
Kendall—Abby Brandau, business management; Dennis Kramer, mechanical design technology; Alyssa Ottum, associate of science; Keith Schnurr, diesel and heavy equipment technician; Cheyenne Straley nursing assistant;
Norwalk—Calie Giraud, nursing assistant; Kendra Muehlenkamp, agri-business science technology; Katelyn Schmitz, early childhood education;
Tomah—Madison Abbas, nursing assistant; Carson Grovesteen, computer aided design technician; Logan Grovesteen, physical therapist assistant); Ava Harmel, nursing assistant; Isaiah Heilman, electronic and computer engineering technology; Kendyl Hericks, nursing assistant; Emily Hrycenko, emergency medical technician—basic; Kristine Lemere, nursing assistant; Jakob Lie, accounting; Brandon Mauricio, emergency medical technician—advanced; Kayley McDevitt, health information technology; Ian Neitzel, diesel and heavy equipment technician; Natasha Normand, diesel and heavy equipment technician; Kenneth Oglesby, automotive technician; Anna Marie Ott, nursing assistant; Kyle Pershing, IT-cybersecurity and network administration; Jenna Rabe, nursing; Calsie Reavis, medical assistant; Emily Schwartz, early childhood education; Megan Von Haden, early childhood education.
Warrens—Trinity Nichols, nursing assistant; Kealee Plunkett, accounting; Whittni Rezin. surgical technology; Nicole Tralmer, nursing; Angela Turner, welding and fabrication.
Wilton—Payton Clark, early childhood education.