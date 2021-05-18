 Skip to main content
Western Technical College offers robotics course in Black River Falls
Western Technical College offers robotics course in Black River Falls

Western Technical College is offering a new introduction to industrial robotics course this summer at its Black River Falls location, 24 Fillmore St.

The two-credit course will introduce participants to FANUC robots and ROBOGUIDE robot simulation software. The computer-based industrial robots are widely used in advanced manufacturing.

The course is part of a career pathway in several areas, including the electronmechanical, MSMT and mechactronic and robotic engineering technology programs.

The class meets Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon from June 7 through July 13.

For more information on the course, call 715-284-2253, email blackriverfalls@westerntc.edu, or visit www.westerntc.edu/black-river-falls.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

