Weyer becomes Tomah's third city clerk in 60 years

She said “teaching and training are things I like to do” and that the clerk’s position offers those opportunities.

“There are so many different types of people, and we need diversity in the workplace,” Weyer said. “We need all kinds of people to make this world work.”

The most public part of the job is administering elections. She admits she’s “starting from the ground up” and is grateful that Cram is staying on through December before starting her retirement.

“I’ve been working with JoAnn, who’s an absolute expert,” Weyer said. “I know a whole lot more than I did a month ago.”

Weyer said there are important parts of the job that are less visible. She said the clerk also handles elements of personnel, budgeting and record-keeping.

“There is so much more to being a clerk than just the election,” she said. “It’s the most visible part of the job, but it’s not the entire job. It’s very multi-functional, no doubt.”

Weyer said the office, thanks to her predecessors, has an excellent reputation.