Weyer becomes Tomah's third city clerk in 60 years

Tomah doesn’t churn through its city clerks.
JoAnn Cram has held the position since 1992. Before that, Phillis Zimmerman filled the job for more than three decades.
“The job doesn’t open very often,” said Becki Weyer. “It was an opportunity I found really interesting.”
Weyer began as Tomah’s new city clerk Aug. 3. She brings considerable experience from the human resources field to her new job. She said the opportunity to continue to work with people made the job attractive.
“It has elements of human resources, but it’s not just human resources,” Weyer said. “It allows me to get to know the city I live in a lot better.”
Weyer has lived in Tomah for 20 years. She spent her last three years as a human resource generalist at the local Ocean Spray receiving plant. Before that, she worked for 17 years as human resource clerk, human resource office manager and area manager in operations at Walmart Distribution Center in Tomah.
She holds an associate of arts and sciences degree from University of Wisconsin Colleges and is enrolled in the bachelor’s program at the UW-Platteville.
Weyer has been a member of the National Society of Human Resource Management since 2015 and earned certification as a professional in human resources in 2016 and renewed the certification this year with ongoing education credits.
She said “teaching and training are things I like to do” and that the clerk’s position offers those opportunities.
“There are so many different types of people, and we need diversity in the workplace,” Weyer said. “We need all kinds of people to make this world work.”
The most public part of the job is administering elections. She admits she’s “starting from the ground up” and is grateful that Cram is staying on through December before starting her retirement.
“I’ve been working with JoAnn, who’s an absolute expert,” Weyer said. “I know a whole lot more than I did a month ago.”
Weyer said there are important parts of the job that are less visible. She said the clerk also handles elements of personnel, budgeting and record-keeping.
“There is so much more to being a clerk than just the election,” she said. “It’s the most visible part of the job, but it’s not the entire job. It’s very multi-functional, no doubt.”
Weyer said the office, thanks to her predecessors, has an excellent reputation.
“I hope I can in some way compare to JoAnn,” Weyer said. “I’ve taken a lot from her approach. I think most people see her as kind, helpful and patient with the public. I’d like to continue her legacy and add to it.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
