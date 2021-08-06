What to do about Japanese bettles

I have received a number of calls and inquiries about controlling Japanese beetles recently, so I thought it might be good to share this information. To be clear the Japanese beetle is the copper and green metallic beetle that is prevalent now, and they feed on a wide range of plants.

Scouting is relatively easy because the adults are large, easy to spot and their damage is easy to find. What is difficult about management is the adults are large, easy to spot and their damage is easy to find. The point is that because the adults and their damage is so noticeable it is easy to get concerned about economic loss from the damage. Just because numbers may be higher DOES NOT mean it will be necessary to spray to control them. It is important to know what the economic thresholds are to determine if controlling them is needed.

Soybeans are more tolerant of defoliation during the vegetative stage; 30% defoliation is needed before an insecticide application can pay for itself. During the reproductive stages that percent defoliation is reduced to 20%. People tend to overestimate defoliation. Please keep in mind the defoliation threshold is based on the whole plant, not just the upper leaves where damage is concentrated. I will repeat this — it is important to look at percent defoliation of the entire plant, not just the leaves they have fed on.