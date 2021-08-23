White House says refugees coming for Fort McCoy properly vetted

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal ultimately is to welcome these individuals safely and efficiently while taking appropriate safety and public health measures,” an official said.

Refugees are also being housed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, New Jersey. The official said the situation is fluid and couldn’t say how many refugees are expected to go through any of the three installations or how long they will be there.

“There will be movement in, and there will be movement out,” an official said. “We are quite conscious about not overtaxing any particular facility, any particular community.”

An official said the federal government has reached out to resettlement organizations “that specialize in helping people in this type of situation begin new lives in America.”

Civic leaders in La Crosse met last week to discuss economic and spiritual support for the new arrivals.

State Sen. Pat Testin, R-Stevens Point, raised the issue of local impacts Friday in an open letter to Gov. Tony Evers.

“Refugees are eligible for Medical Assistance, BadgerCare, W2, and cash assistance,” Testin wrote. “Has your administration calculated the added cost to Wisconsin taxpayers of 10-20,000 individuals who will doubtless be enrolled in these programs?”