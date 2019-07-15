The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children has this year’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program checks available for eligible families. The one-time seasonal benefit of FMNP checks can be used from June 1 through Oct. 31.
The value of the FMNP checks has increased this year and are worth $35 of locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs at local farmers markets and farm stands. Vendors who are authorized to accept FMNP checks will have a yellow sign posted that shows they can accept the checks.
WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care and community resources.
For more information or questions about eligibility for WIC services, call 608-269-8671.
