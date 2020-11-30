 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIC services offered via phone
0 comments

WIC services offered via phone

{{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is now delivering benefits and nutrition education over the phone.

Participants and those inquiring about eligibility are encouraged to call the WIC office at 608-269-8671 or complete an application on-line at WICHealth.org.

WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and community resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID-19 tests in Tomah Dec. 3

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host anothe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News