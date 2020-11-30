WIC services offered via phone

The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is now delivering benefits and nutrition education over the phone.
Participants and those inquiring about eligibility are encouraged to call the WIC office at 608-269-8671 or complete an application on-line at WICHealth.org.
WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and community resources.
