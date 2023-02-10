The Clifton Sportsman’s Club will host its 18th annual wild game feed Saturday, Feb. 18.
Serving begins at 11 a.m. at Almost Home Bar & Grill in Clifton. Food will be served until gone.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be fundraising raffles with firearms and meat packages as the prizes.
Funds raised from the wild game feed support conservation projects of the club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Reporter
Reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today