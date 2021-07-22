 Skip to main content
Williams joins staff at Gundersen Tomah Clinic
Jayde Williams, PA-C, has joined the staff at Gundersen Tomah Clinic. As a physician assistant, Williams specializes in caring for patients with acute and chronic joint injuries. She joins Gundersen Orthopedic surgeon Aaron Bulter, MD; and Raunaque Oshan, PA-C; in caring for patients with orthopedic-related injuries in the Tomah area.

Born and raised in Menomonie, Williams received her bachelor of science degree in athletic training and pre-physician assistant from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before earning her master of physician assistant studies from Saint Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa.

“I decided to pursue a healthcare career because I wanted to be able to help as many people as I possibly could,” Williams said. “I enjoy talking with my patients about their everyday lives while working together towards our mutual goal of getting them to feel better. I specifically chose orthopedics because I want to help my patients pursue all the activities they would like to do, whether it's being able to get back out hunting or chase grandchildren around their yard.”

Williams says that while earning her undergraduate degree at UW-La Crosse, she performed an internship and volunteered at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, so when it came time to look for an organization to join, she says Gundersen was an obvious choice.

“I admire Gundersen’s commitment to providing outreach to rural communities while having the support of a larger health system,” Williams said. “I fell in love with this area while in college and hope to call this region home for many years to come.”

When not working, Williams enjoys hiking, kayaking, traveling and spending time at the lake with her fiancé, family and friends.

To schedule an appointment with Williams or one of her colleagues, call the Gundersen Tomah Clinic at 608-372-4111.

Jayde Williams

Williams
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

