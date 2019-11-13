St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wilton and Parkview Church in Black River Falls are drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse.

The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the world to deliver gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Organizers say it will be the first gift many of the children have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Dropoff times in Wilton are as follows:

  • Nov. 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 20: 5-7 p.m.
  • Nov. 21: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 22: 3-5 p.m.
  • Nov. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 24: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • Nov. 25: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Black River Falls, dropoff times are 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18-24 and 7-9 a.m. Nov. 25.

Those who prefer online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

