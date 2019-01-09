Jeremy Francis Cunitz
Buy Now

Jeremy Francis Cunitz

A 36-year-old Wilton man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a car in a ditch Dec. 14.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police located a 1994 Chrysler Concord registered to Jeremy Francis Cunitz in a ditch along Mead Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. The report says a towing service received a call from Cunitz around 3 a.m. asking that the vehicle be towed.

Police went to Cunitz’s village of Wilton residence at 7:30 a.m. and asked him what time the vehicle went into the ditch. He reportedly responded “midnight” and said he wasn’t driving. When asked who was driving, Cunitz originally declined to name the driver but later gave the name of a driver who he said was sober. Cunitz admitted he was drunk, and the report says police could detect the odor of intoxicants during the interview.

Cunitz submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .168.

Police went to the Ontario residence of the person Cunitz identified as the driver. The person told police he was a passenger in the vehicle and that Cunitz was driving too fast for conditions.

Police returned to Cunitz’s residence. During the second interview, her reportedly told police he lied about being the driver because his driver’s license was revoked. He reportedly told police, “I thought I could just pin it on my buddy who had a license, but I’m being honest with you now.”

Cunitz was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.