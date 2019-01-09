A 36-year-old Wilton man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a car in a ditch Dec. 14.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police located a 1994 Chrysler Concord registered to Jeremy Francis Cunitz in a ditch along Mead Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. The report says a towing service received a call from Cunitz around 3 a.m. asking that the vehicle be towed.
Police went to Cunitz’s village of Wilton residence at 7:30 a.m. and asked him what time the vehicle went into the ditch. He reportedly responded “midnight” and said he wasn’t driving. When asked who was driving, Cunitz originally declined to name the driver but later gave the name of a driver who he said was sober. Cunitz admitted he was drunk, and the report says police could detect the odor of intoxicants during the interview.
Cunitz submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .168.
Police went to the Ontario residence of the person Cunitz identified as the driver. The person told police he was a passenger in the vehicle and that Cunitz was driving too fast for conditions.
Police returned to Cunitz’s residence. During the second interview, her reportedly told police he lied about being the driver because his driver’s license was revoked. He reportedly told police, “I thought I could just pin it on my buddy who had a license, but I’m being honest with you now.”
Cunitz was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
