Wood Turtle Days return to Wilton for its 28th year on Aug. 1-4.
The festival originally began in 1976 as Wilton Fun Fest, said Lori Brueggen, festival organizer, but was later changed to Wilton Wood Turtle Days after the path of a highway project was rerouted to not interfere with the habitat of wood turtles, which are a threatened species in Wisconsin.
Brueggen said what she likes about the festival is how it brings together people who live in Wilton now and those who used to live there.
“A lot of reunions happen just as a get together and fundraiser for the community,” she said. “We have projects that we want to do, so we kind of have something every year we give things to.”
Brueggen hopes for nice, not too hot, weather for the festival.
“We always get so hot, and it’s just draining on everybody, and weather is a factor on success,” she said. “People want to be outside, to sit and watch a ball game and play in it, but when it’s so hot you just don’t come down (to the festival); you don’t want to do anything.”
One change to the festival this year is the addition of live music Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight. Backroads Band will play first, followed by K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band.
The four-day festival kicks off Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. with the Little Miss Wilton pageant at the Wilton Public Library and softball/kickball alumni summer recreation games also at 6 p.m.
On Aug. 2, the festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, followed by softball and volleyball games at 7 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. There will also be a medallion hunt.
On Aug. 3, the day will begin with a 5K run/walk. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the race begins at 7 a.m. Registration for the children’s 12-and-under 1 mile run/walk will begin at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee for each is $10. The races start on Main Street.
A breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Wilton Community Center following the race.
At 9 a.m. there will be an arts and crafts show, and softball and volleyball games will begin. At 10 a.m. at Village Park along the Kickapoo River, there will be milk jug races, which cost $5 per jug, and there will be cash prizes.
There will also be an adult bean bag tournament at 1 p.m., and at 2 p.m. there will be a dedication of the Tillman Family Memorial at the caboose that houses the Wilton Information Center.
On Aug. 4 the activities will begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Wilton Lions Club. At 9 a.m. the blind volleyball tournament will begin as well as arts and crafts and an ecumenical church service with Tor Eness for a free will offering at the park shelter. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
A parade will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Following the parade will be basketball water fights next to Martin Trucking and a bike rodeo sponsored by the Wilton Police Department at 2 p.m.
Brueggen said spots are still open for softball teams.
