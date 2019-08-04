The village of Wilton celebrated the annual Wood Turtle Days Aug. 2-4. The festival is named after the wood turtle, a protected species that was identified as native to the area.

The community gathering included a medallion hunt, fireworks, softball and baseball tournaments, a 5K run, arts and crafts fair, basketball water fights, milk jug races, bean bag tournament, a bike rodeo, fpood and music.

Sunday, Wood Turtle Days culminated with a parade in downtown Wilton. The theme of the parade was “Aloha Turtle Days.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.