The village of Wilton celebrated the annual Wood Turtle Days Aug. 2-4. The festival is named after the wood turtle, a protected species that was identified as native to the area.
The community gathering included a medallion hunt, fireworks, softball and baseball tournaments, a 5K run, arts and crafts fair, basketball water fights, milk jug races, bean bag tournament, a bike rodeo, fpood and music.
Sunday, Wood Turtle Days culminated with a parade in downtown Wilton. The theme of the parade was “Aloha Turtle Days.”
