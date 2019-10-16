Change will come to Winnebago Park over the next few years.
The Tomah City Council approved a new master plan for Winnebago Park at the council's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said the idea to create a future plan for the park came about after hearing from citizens about conditions at Winnebago Park, including restroom facilities, traffic control and accessibility.
"These were brought this to my attention, and we wanted to take an overall look at the park as we move forward withing our community," he said.
The council voted 5-2 in favor of the master plan, with council members Lamont Kiefer and Shawn Zabinski dissenting.
The original concept design for the master plan was presented to the public during an open house at Winnebago Park Aug. 16.
Some of the design goals are to improve the function of the park, upgrade restrooms, improve the boat launch, increase parking, increase trails throughout the park, improve the enclosed shelter, provide onsite recreation equipment storage and maintain shoreline vehicle circulation during winter.
Goals of the master plan include:
- A new enclosed shelter with surrounding hard surface break-out space.
- Outlook areas on Lake Tomah.
- Two stand-alone restrooms.
- An improved boat launch area with two lanes.
- A small watercraft launch area.
- A half-mile loop of trails.
- Increased parking with overflow parking on Brandon Street.
Two of the biggest proposed changes are the elimination of the baseball field and the road that circles the park.
The baseball field would be replaced with a large, enclosed shelter, and the road would be replaced with walking trails; however, it would be open for driving seasonally for the holiday lights.
The changes to the park would be done in three phases.
Phase one would include a new boat launch, paved boat launch parking, playground parking, playground improvements, a restroom, small shelter and shoreline fishing area.
Phase two would include improvements to the existing park pavilion with a designated parking lot, trail system, small craft launch, recreation storage building and a restroom.
Phase three would include a new enclosed shelter with restrooms, a catering kitchen and open room for 150 and plaza space, dedicated parking and lake overlooks.
The plan has a four-year schedule to begin in 2020 with budgeting and grant applications. Construction would start in 2021 with completion projected for 2024. It's possible the timeline could be stretched a few years.
The master plan presentation included preliminary numbers, which can change depending on funding sources such as grants. Phase one is projected to cost about $744,928; phase two, $1.2 million; and phase three $1.6 million.
No city funds have been committed yet.
Councilman Lamont Kiefer said he wanted to wait to approve the plan because this was the first time the council has seen the numbers.
"I'm a numbers kind of guy, so I like to look at it and see what it all looks like and feel comfortable," he said. "I've been in on it for all the committees ... I've been on it, and I'm not real comfortable with the pace of it."
