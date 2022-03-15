Winter cancellations heighten importance of March 23-24 blood drive in Tomah

Blood drive cancellations and donors unable to donate due to poor weather have health care officials in Tomah asking the public to help with a serious need for blood.

“The recent winter weather has led to blood drive cancellations and donor appointment cancellations,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “We are already in a nationwide blood shortage, so losing collections due to the weather has a devastating impact on the blood supply.”

Cogdill said that Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across the organization to maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood.

To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are holding a two-day blood drive March 23-24 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave.

The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We continue to be thankful to Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz and his staff for use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise said.

Prise said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org.

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

“Donating blood is something that you can do to help address a community health need,” Cogdill said. “A stable blood supply allows hospitals to plan treatments and be ready when unpredictable traumas happen.”

