Whitetail Ridge Ski Area's annual Winter Extravaganza event is set for Saturday, Jan. 19, with special events from noon to 5 p.m.
The ski and tubing hill is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Activities include a snow pile dig, kids' obstacle course, rail jam, big air competition, hot-dog-eating contest, food specials and more. Door prizes will be given away from 1-4 p.m.
Individual lift passes are $47 for general public and $40 for military/DoD. Group passes (four people) are $140 for general public and $120 for military/DoD.
Tubing costs $15 per person or $45 for a group pass (four people).
Whitetail Ridge is now equipped with a Magic Carpet to take tubers up the 837-foot hill.
A lunch special will be available for $5.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call 608-388-4498/3517.
