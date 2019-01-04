Rail

A snowboarder rides a rail during the 2018 Winter Extravaganza at Whitetail Ridge.

 U.S. Army photo by Christie Clark

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area's annual Winter Extravaganza event is set for Saturday, Jan. 19, with special events from noon to 5 p.m.

The ski and tubing hill is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities include a snow pile dig, kids' obstacle course, rail jam, big air competition, hot-dog-eating contest, food specials and more. Door prizes will be given away from 1-4 p.m.

Individual lift passes are $47 for general public and $40 for military/DoD. Group passes (four people) are $140 for general public and $120 for military/DoD.

Tubing costs $15 per person or $45 for a group pass (four people).

Whitetail Ridge is now equipped with a Magic Carpet to take tubers up the 837-foot hill.

A lunch special will be available for $5.

The event is open to the public. For more information, call 608-388-4498/3517.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

