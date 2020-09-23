Wisconsin 4-H foundation launches art contest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts art contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Nov. 1.

The contest is broken into eight categories:

Drawing using any medium

Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)

Pottery, ceramics or clay

Photography

Paper

Fabric, yarn or fiber

Wood

Any other media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)

A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given the top entry as chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will be purchased by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for $100, with the Best of Show entry receiving an additional $150.

Winners will be notified by email by Nov. 20, and a complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Dec. 15.

For contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts.