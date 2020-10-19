Wisconsin 4-H prepares for new year

Get excited as the Wisconsin 4-H Program launches the NEW Wisconsin 4-H Movement!
4‑H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It is a research-based experience that includes youth and adult partnerships, hands-on learning and meaningful leadership opportunities.
The Wisconsin 4-H program is committed to providing youth development opportunities and promoting positive change for all young people in Wisconsin. The 4-H Movement defines the values of the Wisconsin 4-H program and helps bring together its mission and vision.
In Wisconsin 4-H we value:
- Being yourself: Find and share your authentic sparks and interests.
- Belonging together: Recognize, understand, respect and appreciate each other.
- Building connections: Grow positive relationships with peers and adults.
- Discovering skills: Develop skills through hands-on learning to help you succeed and thrive.
- Exploring new opportunities: Open the door to new experiences, projects and places
- Giving back to your community: Make meaningful contributions through community service and leadership.
“Now more than ever, it’s important for our youth to build strong relationships and develop skills that will help them as they enter into adulthood,” said Wisconsin 4-H program manager Dondieneita Fleary-Simmons.
In Monroe County 4-H our clubs work to bring each of the values to county youth. All nine community clubs are run with the youth in mind to help them build self-governance, decision making, teamwork and hard work. Project clubs are based around hands-on learning and staffed by caring adults who want to share their skills.
Today, Wisconsin 4-H is calling on members, volunteers and communities to display their #wi4hmovement values as they work together to "Make the Best, Better."
How do you live out the Wisconsin 4-H movement? 4-H is open to all youth grades kindergarten (5K) through one year past high school. Learn more about the 4-H program and join today. Contact the Monroe County Extension office at 608-269-8722 or email joshua.goede@wisc.edu. The office is open for counter service at 206 South K St., Sparta, WI 54656.
