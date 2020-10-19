Wisconsin 4-H prepares for new year

In Monroe County 4-H our clubs work to bring each of the values to county youth. All nine community clubs are run with the youth in mind to help them build self-governance, decision making, teamwork and hard work. Project clubs are based around hands-on learning and staffed by caring adults who want to share their skills.

Today, Wisconsin 4-H is calling on members, volunteers and communities to display their #wi4hmovement values as they work together to "Make the Best, Better."

How do you live out the Wisconsin 4-H movement? 4-H is open to all youth grades kindergarten (5K) through one year past high school. Learn more about the 4-H program and join today. Contact the Monroe County Extension office at 608-269-8722 or email joshua.goede@wisc.edu. The office is open for counter service at 206 South K St., Sparta, WI 54656.

