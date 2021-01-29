Wisconsin National Guard deployed to inauguration

The general manager of one of the hotels at which Wisconsin National Guard troops lodged penned a note of appreciation to the soldiers and airmen of Joint Task Force Wisconsin.

“As I have gotten to know you and those in your command, it quickly became apparent to me that during all my years in hospitality, I have never encountered a more professional, dedicated, respectful and courteous group of individuals,” he said. “Every encounter with a member of your group has been nothing but pleasant and engaging. It has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career.

"You have made a lasting impression on our hotel team and provided us with an experience we will never forget,” he added. “I hope that you will share our sentiments with your command, and please extend our thanks to them with appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices they have made for our country.”

Sgt. Christopher Phillips, a Delavan resident assigned to Fort Atkinson’s Troop A, 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry, said he had the opportunity to explore the Library of Congress and saw many of the dignitaries enter through his area during the inauguration ceremony.