Wisconsin National Guard graduates newest class

“In all of these instances, it has been Wisconsin National Guard citizen-soldiers who stepped up, answered the call for leadership and service, and never in our history has the need for flexible and adaptable leaders been more apparent and prevalent than now,” Meredith said. “This is the operational environment that you are about to enter.”

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, instilled his trust in the graduates.

“We don’t promote or progress you in the military because of what you have done — those are the awards and the ribbons and the decorations that you have,” Knapp said. “We promote and show your progression because of what you will do, because of the potential that we feel you have to be a leader in this organization.”

Knapp also urged the graduates to really get to know the soldiers they lead.

“The decisions you make affect lives,” he said. “Not just the lives of the soldiers under your care, but their families as well. So lead them, guide them, mentor them and most of all, care for them.”

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Troy Bittner, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s command chief warrant officer, recommended that the graduates continue to network with their other classmates, as their paths will likely cross again.