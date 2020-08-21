Wisconsin National Guard members continue statewide testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for COVID-19 testing approached 375,000 as teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.

Mobile specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continue operations across Wisconsin. They are supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, which are adaptable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities and community-based testing sites.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test.

