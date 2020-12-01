Wisconsin National Guard tops 900,000 COVID-19 tests

Wisconsin National Guard specimen teams topped 900,000 COVID-19 cumulative tests collected before operating on a limited basis Nov. 26-29 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Teams collected nearly 55,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions during the third week of November. The Wisconsin National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.
The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities and community-based testing sites.
Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout the fall. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.
Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application program, which is also known as COVID Connect.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating in the area are:
Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.
Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 1,100 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site was closed during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah and has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Nov. 23.
Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.
As of Nov. 23, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 908,858 specimens statewide. This number includes previous efforts between late April and Oct. 19 where the Guard gathered over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.
In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results. It has placed over 515,000 calls as of Nov. 23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!