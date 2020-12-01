Wisconsin National Guard tops 900,000 COVID-19 tests

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating in the area are:

Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 1,100 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site was closed during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah and has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.