Wisconsin Public Radio announces Christmas programming

Wisconsin Public Radio has announced its Christmas/New Year's programming schedule.

Afternoon Classics Host Lori Skelton begins the schedule of holiday specials on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. on the NPR News & Music stations with carols from the Eau Claire Master Singers. Over three consecutive weeks, Skelton will play highlights from their 2019, 2018 and 2017 holiday recordings. Other favorites this season include “Hanukkah Lights 2020,” “St. Olaf Christmas Festival,” and “Christmas at Luther.” An encore broadcast of “Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs” will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

“Chapter A Day” executive producer Michele Good hosts a brand-new holiday special, “A Children’s Winter Holiday,” featuring Wisconsin students reading from children’s stories that celebrate the diversity of the seasonal traditions of Christmas, Kwanza and Hanukkah. “A Children’s Winter Holiday” airs on The Ideas Network at 12:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22. It will also be broadcast on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. on WPR’s NPR News & Music stations.