A 27-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for second-degree sexual assault. Lucas James Rothermel is accused of assaulting a woman in a Tomah hotel room in June 2017.
A woman approached the Tomah Police Department Sept. 19 and asked if she could report a sexual assault that occurred two years ago. She told an officer she and Rothermel were attending the tractor pull and had checked in together at Quality Inn. She said Rothermel is a registered sex offender and that she believed Rothermel was trying to get his life back on track.
The woman told police she had consumed a significant amount of alcohol before she and Rothermel returned to the hotel room. She had changed into her pajamas and way lying on a separate bed when Rothermel approached the bed and got on top of her.
The woman said she tried to force Rothermel off her before he flipped her onto to her stomach and forced himself on her. When she told Rothermel to stop, he told her to be quiet and that she was enjoying it. After the intercourse stopped, the woman said Rothermel drove her back home in the middle of the night.
The report says the woman told Rothermel she was going to contact law enforcement but called his probation agent first. The probation agent told the woman to contact the police, but the woman said she believed the probation agent would take care of the matter. She told police she was having violent nightmares related to the incident and that she couldn’t live like that anymore.
The woman turned over numerous text messages exchanged between her and Rothermel in the days following the incident. One message from Rothermel read, “my fault shoulda never went as far as I did.” Another read, “I beat my self up alot last week.” The woman also provided hotel room receipts that corroborated their time in Tomah.
Police made contact with Rothermel Oct. 10. The report says he admitted to being with the woman but refused to answer additional questions and requested a lawyer.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
