Wisconsin Singers to visit Tomah Feb. 15

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s musical touring production, is taking the stage in Tomah for its Hold On To Your Dreams! performance.

Featuring vocals, dance choreography and big band sound, Wisconsin Singers will perform in the Tomah High School auditorium Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in a concert with musical numbers selected to appeal to the entire family.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an upbeat, entertaining night!” Tomah show choir director Chloe Gorman said.

The concert opens with a performance from Tomah High School's Limited Edition, which Gorman directs along with Kate Buehner.

Wisconsin Singers will bring a familiar face to the stage. Limited Edition alumni Emily Quartemont is one of the singers selected for the group's 52nd touring season.