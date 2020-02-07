Wisconsin Singers to visit Tomah Feb. 15

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s musical touring production, is taking the stage in Tomah for its Hold On To Your Dreams! performance.
Featuring vocals, dance choreography and big band sound, Wisconsin Singers will perform in the Tomah High School auditorium Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in a concert with musical numbers selected to appeal to the entire family.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an upbeat, entertaining night!” Tomah show choir director Chloe Gorman said.
The concert opens with a performance from Tomah High School's Limited Edition, which Gorman directs along with Kate Buehner.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Singers will bring a familiar face to the stage. Limited Edition alumni Emily Quartemont is one of the singers selected for the group's 52nd touring season.
Hold On To Your Dreams! is a 90-minute revue of American pop music hits from the past five decades. Audiences will get a tour around the United States in a “City of Dreams” medley. For musical theater fans, “Broadway Dreams" features songs from classic shows like West Side Story to current hits from Newsies and Finding Neverland. "Magical Memories" features songs from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and more. The Wisconsin Singers’ band caps off the evening with a blend of jazz, funk and classic rock. There’s also a Fifth Quarter where Badgers fans can sing along to “Varsity,” dance to “Tequila” and jam to the “Jump Around.”
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 608-797-7350, visiting Write Like That at 1615 Superior Ave, Tomah, or by contacting any Limited Edition show choir member.
The group is also playing at the Weber Center in La Crosse Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m..
For more information on Wisconsin Singers, visit wisconsinsingers.com.