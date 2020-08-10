Wisconsin's Critical Access Hospitals gain recognition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced that Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals, which includes Tomah Health, ranked in the top three in the nation for their quality reporting and improvement rates over the past year.

The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health facilitates rural hospitals’ participation in the Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project, a federal initiative to highlight rural-centric quality measures for national benchmarking. In 2020, WORH is being recognized as third in the nation in MBQIP performance. This honor continues a trend of Wisconsin’s rural hospitals leading the nation in top quality improvement measures.

“We are grateful for the willingness of the Critical Access Hospitals to participate in these reporting initiatives, and of course for the stellar performance and improvement shown consistently in our state,” said Kathryn Miller, WORH’s Rural Hospitals & Clinics program manager. “We extend our thanks to CAHs for their continued commitment to patient care and hospital performance.”