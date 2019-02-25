Monroe County authorities have identified the suspect accused of firing a gunshot from a vehicle stopped on Interstate 90 early Saturday.
Ashley Broadnax of Oxford, Wis., was booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, first-degree reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, bail jumping and failing to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Marquette County authorities that a stolen vehicle was believed to be in Monroe County.
A sheriff’s office deputy located the vehicle on Interstate 90, and with assistance from OnStar, sheriff's deputies and a Sparta Police Department officer were able to stop the vehicle near the Hwy. 27 exit.
Shortly after the stop, police say Broadnax fired a single gunshot while still inside the vehicle.
Law enforcement was able to re-establish contact with the driver, and after a 45-minute standoff the subject was taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident. The Interstate was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.
