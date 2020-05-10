Women in Agriculture 'coffee chats' start May 12

Western Wisconsin will offer a "coffee chat" series hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture initiative. The weekly series starts May 12 and continues consecutive Tuesdays through June 2 from 7-8 p.m.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
Due to COVID-19, the series will be conducted online with four interactive sessions. Sessions will be led by local Division of Extension county educators. Anyone with a web connection can register or connect by telephone.
Sessions are as follows:
- May 12 - Time Management: Structuring your Day with Purpose. The session will help participants understand some of the best practices associated with time management and increase understanding of why and how to use the different strategies to their benefit.
- May 19 - Communications: Exploring Perspectives to Improve Communication. The session will explore how to listen for and respond to each other's different perspectives to deepen the understanding of the issues at hand and help guide decision-making.
- May 26 - Relationships: Nurturing Healthy Relationships Under Times of Stress: Bidding for Connection. The session discusses building and maintaining a healthy relationship. Participants will learn how to respond and bid for connections in positive, healthy ways.
- June 2 Financial: Finding Financial Well-Being. The four factors to financial well-being are discussed.
To obtain registration links, contact Kaitlyn Davis, agriculture educator, UW-Madison, Division of Extension – La Crosse County, Kaitlyn.davis2@wisc.edu, 608-785-9593; the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
Once registered, participants will receive meeting connection information (website link and phone number). Registered participants will need the meeting website link or phone number to participate in the meeting.
