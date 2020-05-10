Women in Agriculture 'coffee chats' start May 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Wisconsin will offer a "coffee chat" series hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture initiative. The weekly series starts May 12 and continues consecutive Tuesdays through June 2 from 7-8 p.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

Due to COVID-19, the series will be conducted online with four interactive sessions. Sessions will be led by local Division of Extension county educators. Anyone with a web connection can register or connect by telephone.

Sessions are as follows: