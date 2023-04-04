Tomah Health is welcoming women of all ages to discover the healing power of nature and more about their own health during the 2023 Women’s Health Night, April 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge Convention Center, 319 Wittig Rd., Tomah.

After postponing the event due to COVID-19, hospital officials are excited for the event’s return, which has drawn hundreds in the past.

“Having resumed Women’s Health Night from being on hold since 2018 we are expecting a great evening”, said Tomah Health community health educator Whitney Sanjari.

Sanjari said this year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” will explore good health, positive well-being, wellness and gardening.

“We are excited to have such a variety of vendors for this event and offer hands-on activities," she said.

The health fair portion of the evening, which includes health screenings, dietician tips and more than 25 vendors, will take place from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a mini floral design class presented by JJ’s Floral of Tomah. Class participants will make and take home their own floral arrangement.

At 7:15 p.m., Tomah area gardener Faye Moseley will take the stage for a special container garden presentation. Moseley’s family has been farming vegetables in the area since the 1870s, and she has been gardening over the past 50 years. Participants will begin plantings for their own take-home container garden, receive tips and tricks for growing, and learn the health benefits of working in the garden.

“With the rising cost of groceries, this year's event is even more important to help families learn the skills to provide and grow their own food,” said Sanjari.

Sanjari said there is no charge to attend the event, which will also include more than 40 door prizes, healthy appetizers and refreshments. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening and attendees do not need to be present to win.

“This event brings women together to support other women and fosters an environment of learning, beauty, and fun,” Sanjari said.